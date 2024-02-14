MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec man arrested in connection with child pornography

    A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with allegations of sexual assault and child pornography.

    Kevin Néron, 32, appeared Wednesday at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse to face six counts of accessing, possessing, producing and distributing child pornography, sexual assault and sexual interference.

    The SQ says Néron's home was searched, and computer equipment was seized for analysis.

    The force worked in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and several municipal police officers on the case.

    He is expected to remain in custody for the rest of the proceedings.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sûreté du Québec's information line at 1 800 659-4264 or file a report at cyberaide.ca

