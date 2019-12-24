MONTREAL -- Robert Kalfayan is appearing in Montreal court Tuesday to face charges of fraud and tax evasion.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says Kalfayan was arrested on Monday at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in relation to one count of fraud under the Criminal Code and tax evasion charges linked to various criminal offences under the Income Tax Act.

The Montreal-area resident allegedly used “a complex and fraudulent scheme to shield his luxurious Laval residence from CRA collection measures,” according to the agency, citing court records.

“Among other things, he allegedly used one of his foreign incorporated companies and a nominee to register a fictitious mortgage on his residence.”

From 2014 to 2019, CRA notes at least 17 taxpayers were convicted of tax evasion with links to offshore money and other assets.

The CRA says during that time it recovered more than $7 million in federal taxes, produced more than $5 million in court fines and led to jail sentences totalling 29 years.