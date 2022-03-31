Quebec man arrested for allegedly assaulting his 12-day-old baby, who is in critical condition

Sherbrooke police (SPS) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday night on suspicion of aggravated assault on his 12-day-old child.

The infant is in critical condition, police said.



The suspect is scheduled to appear in criminal court Thursday.

Officers from Sherbrooke police arrested the man with the assistance of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) after a formal complaint was files a few hours earlier.

The SPS said it will not be releasing any further information specific to the investigation.

However, it said that its investigators are working closely on this case with prosecutors from the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) and that additional charges may be laid.

Quebec Youth Protection (DPJ) is also involved in the case.