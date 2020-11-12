MONTREAL -- A Terrebonne man was arrested for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Francois Legault, as well as to Quebec director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Patrick Dussault, 41, appeared at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Wednesday and was released under certain conditions, after the Surete du Quebe (SQ) arrested him the day before.

The conditions included a ban on using social media, owning a weapon and attempting to contact Trudeau, Legault and Arruda.

According to the SQ, Dussault "threatened to cause death or bodily harm to the Premier of Quebec Francois Legault, and/or to the director of public health Horacio Arruda, and/or Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau" through a third person.

He will be back at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on January 12.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.