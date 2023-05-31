Quebec man, 87, charged in 1980s child sex assaults

An 87-year-old Quebec man has been charged with multiple sexual assaults, 30 years later.

Maurice Julien is accused of sexually abusing boys between 1986 and 1989 while involved in a "youth movement" in L'Islet, a riverside town about 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial (SQ) arrested Julien on April 27, 2023. He appeared in court on May 19 to be charged with four counts of sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under 16.

He was released following his court appearance.

"The investigation continues, as there may be other victims," an SQ press release states.

Anyone with information on Julien and his alleged activities is asked to call the SQ criminal information line at 1-800-659-4264.