Quebec man, 34, dies after tree falls on his tent in U.S. national park

A Quebec man died earlier this week after a tree reportedly fell on his tent at the Olympic National Park in Washington State.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the U.S. National Park Service (NPS), 34-year-old Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve had been visiting Elk Lake, a remote wilderness campsite.

Park officials received word of the tragedy on the evening of Aug. 30. The NPS reached the scene by helicopter the following morning.

Bernier-Villeneuve's body was transported to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

This is a developing story that will be updated.