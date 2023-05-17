Quebec man, 27, fatally shot in Mexico; second tourist death in Oaxaca this week

A Quebec man was fatally shot in Puerto Escondido, a seaside town on Mexico's Pacific coast, the local prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

His body was found Monday inside his vehicle in the streets of the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood of Puerto Escondido, according to a statement from the Oaxaca state attorney general's office.

The office did not provide any possible motive for the murder, stating that an investigation is underway. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Victor Masson.

According to information from the newspaper Le Quotidien, the victim is from Chicoutimi, in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region.

In a statement sent to the newspaper Wednesday morning, the family said they were shocked, as some of them learned of the death through the media.

"In order not to interfere with the investigation that has been launched, a statement will be issued when we are able to provide you with the latest information. The family is taking charge of the crisis management. In conclusion, the family of Victor Masson asks the press to respect his privacy, fearing that the dissemination of false information in this case could harm the investigation," the statement read.

In an interview with several Mexican media, Eiva Castillo, who identified herself as Masson's girlfriend, said he did not return to their hotel Sunday night. She reported having previously received a voice mail from him -- broadcast on Mexican television -- asking her to call 911 with his location if he texted her the word "danger."

After launching a search and reporting his car, Castillo said she learned of Masson's death from the state prosecutor's office Monday afternoon, Mexican television reported. She says she has no official version of his death. Masson, however, reportedly made two calls to 911, according to information given to Castillo.

SECOND KILLING IN THE REGION

Masson's killing came three days after a man from Argentina was seriously injured in a machete attack in another coastal town in Oaxaca.

Prosecutors announced Monday that the Argentine tourist died of his injuries in a Mexico City hospital.

According to several Argentine media, the victim is Benjamín Gamond, 23.

He was part of a group of three Argentines who were attacked by a Mexican with a machete on Friday in the hamlet of La Isla, at the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua on the Pacific coast.

The other two people were also injured in the attack, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 17, 2023.