Quebec lost almost $1 billion on COVID-19 protective equipment: auditor general
Quebec's unpreparedness and its delayed reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the province losing almost $1 billion in its procurement of personal protective equipment, the auditor general said Wednesday.
The government waited too long and then rushed into purchasing items such as masks and gloves at high prices, Guylaine Leclerc said in her report released Wednesday.
By the end of March 2021, the value of the equipment purchased by the province had dropped by $938 million, she said. Of that amount, the province lost $671 million in the value of its stockpile and another $267 million connected to contracts for equipment and prepaid orders.
"The Health Department didn't plan any measures to create a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic, such as making prior agreements with suppliers or creating a stockpile," Leclerc wrote.
"It was therefore forced to urgently purchase equipment to protect the population while prices skyrocketed."
Quebec spent $1.4 billion on procedural masks and N95 masks alone, she said.
Leclerc told reporters on Wednesday the government should have acted faster to procure equipment, noting that the first bulk purchases were made on March 22, 2020, despite the fact the first infection in the province was detected on Feb. 27 of that year.
"Quebec's plan against an influenza pandemic was outdated," Leclerc said in her report. "There was no measure put in place to facilitate the supply of personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic and several employees lacked training on how to use the equipment."
The auditor's report noted that the government has launched lawsuits valued at $170 million in connection with orders for equipment that was never delivered or faulty.
"Faced with the urgent need to take action, the government procurement centre didn't always verify the suppliers' integrity and the quality of the personal protective equipment, which contributed to losses of nearly $15 million," Leclerc said.
"Good management requires good planning."
Premier Francois Legault on Wednesday dismissed the criticism in the report.
He said it's easy to "rewrite history," adding that his government did what it could.
Health Minister Christian Dube, meanwhile, defended the government by stating the pandemic was unprecedented.
"We learned a lot from the first wave, which took everyone by surprise," Dube said in statement. "This is why we put in place a plan for the second wave, which included having a reserve of four to six months of personal protective equipment."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 11, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Quebec asks Ottawa to close Roxham Road crossing between Canada, U.S.
The Quebec government is demanding that the federal government close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the U.S.
NATO presence in Baltic states must be more 'robust': Latvian PM
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins is calling on NATO allies involved in military deterrence measures in eastern and central Europe to make their presence more robust and permanent.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
London
-
'It’s come back to haunt us again': Suspended Woodstock mayor appears at Oxford County Council
Oxford County council was in session Wednesday morning and despite a motion to have him suspended, Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch was in attendance, virtually.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May
Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
'I’m very disappointed': Brother of Filipino presidential candidate responds to election results
The brother of Filipino vice-president Leni Robredo who currently resides in Calgary is speaking out after his sister lost the country’s federal election in a landslide to the son of a former dictator.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
-
Driving from Waterloo region to Six Nations for cheaper gas: Is it worth it?
Some people are making the drive to Six Nations to fill up on cheaper gas.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford homicide victims identified, investigators still unsure if killing was random or targeted
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s.
-
These 10 neighbourhoods have the cheapest rents in Vancouver, according to a new report
There are still 10 neighborhoods in Vancouver where the average one-bedroom apartment is less than $2,000 a month – a relative bargain as rates continue to climb, according to a recent report.
-
'Tragic circumstances': B.C. man who killed mother with axe not criminally responsible
A man who killed his mother with an axe while she was sleeping has been found not criminally responsible due to "a persistent and severe mental illness," according to a B.C. Supreme Court judgment posted online Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
Windsor
-
Near or far, high costs not slowing travel plans in Windsor-Essex
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) debuted the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide Wednesday afternoon, encouraging those wanting to go travel, to stay close to home.
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
-
'We are ready to reconnect': WSO to celebrate 75 years of music with 2022-2023 season
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) launched its new season Wednesday, celebrating the 75 years of music it has brought to the region.
Regina
-
Court of Queen's Bench decision sheds new light on child abduction case
A decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench, which only recently became available to the public, outlines new facts on what happened between a missing seven-year-old girl and her father.
-
1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP
Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Abandoned buildings top of mind for Regina's bylaw enforcement during funding request
Regina’s unsecured and abandoned buildings were on the top of the docket during Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting.
Ottawa
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
'I’ve gotten 60 so far': Ottawa woman targets anti-trans stickers in ByWard Market
In Ottawa’s ByWard Market, cryptic messages are showing up; posted on poles and garbage bins.
-
Watson 'wouldn't rule out' possible tax levy to help pay for new Civic Campus
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that a hospital levy could show up on municipal tax bills in the future to help fund the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Saskatoon parking enforcement staff equipped with body cams after 'a number of assaults'
City council is looking for answers after learning that body cameras were quietly implemented for parking enforcement agents last year.
-
Investigation into Saskatoon real estate company finds 'highly disorganized' records, missing servers and millions in cash gone
A court-ordered investigation has found that $211.9 million raised from investors by a Saskatoon-based real estate firm is mostly gone.