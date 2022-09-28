Quebec logs over 1,100 positive COVID-19 tests

Quebec reported on Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 53, and there are now 1,619 patients receiving care for the novel coronavirus in the province's hospitals.

Of those, 34 people are in intensive care units, which is two more than 24 hours ago.

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons rose to 3,860 on Wednesday, an increase of 121.

NEW CASES, DEATHS

Out of 10,790 PCR tests analyzed in Quebec, 1,130 were positive for a positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, 1,198,831 positive PCR tests have been reported in the province.

In addition, the province added 167 positive self-declared rapid tests, bringing that total to 244,657.

The Ministry of Health is currently monitoring 246 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

The province added eight deaths due to the novel coronavirus, making the new total 16,762.

On Sept. 26, 13,241 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals administered 23,392 more doses of vaccine. Since the vaccination campaign began, 21,217,314 doses of vaccine have been administered.