

The Canadian Press





Employees with Quebec's liquor authority are threatening to strike ahead of the province's popular Fete nationale holiday.

Quebec's alcohol commission has a state-enforced monopoly on hard liquor sales across the province and employs 5,500 people in roughly 400 stores.

Workers will vote today and over the course of the next several days on a proposal by union executives for a six-day strike that could begin on June 23, the day before the holiday.

Union leaders say if voting isn't completed by the eve of the St-Jean-Baptiste holiday then the strike action could be postponed.

Employees have been working since March 2017 under an expired collective agreement.

Negotiations have proven difficult over the issue of weekend work hours and conditions of part-time employees.