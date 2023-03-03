Quebec Liberals want municipal property taxes for low-income seniors deferred

The Quebec Liberal Party wants to allow municipalities that wish to do so to set up a property tax deferral program for low-income seniors aged 65 and over.

The official opposition in the Quebec legislature believes that the measure would help seniors concerned about the rising cost of living and to help them remain in their homes longer.

The Liberals say a low-income person 65 years old or older could apply to their municipality to have part of their property tax payment deferred until the property is transferred or sold. The Liberals say it's a tangible solution to allow these seniors to free up some breathing room when they're in financial trouble.

The Liberal Party points out that a similar provision already exists in eight other provinces in Canada and was requested in 2019 by the Quebec Union of Municipalities (UMQ). The party noted that a motion was passed unanimously in the City of Montreal to ask the Quebec government to allow it to offer such a program.

Most Quebec seniors want to stay in their homes as long as possible, said Official opposition critic for seniors and caregivers and for home care, Linda Caron.

The MNA for La Pinière, in the Montérégie region, said she believes deferring property taxes on request will allow thousands to stay in their homes.

Dans le contexte de pénurie de logement et de hausse du coût de la vie, la multiplication des fermetures et conversions de RPA fait mal aux aînés. C’est pour trouver des solutions à cet enjeu que j’ai proposé un mandat d’initiative sur le sujet #polqc #ainésqc #AssNat — Linda Caron (@Linda__Caron) March 2, 2023