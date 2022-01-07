MONTREAL -- Official Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade is calling on Premier François Legault to convene a special meeting of all parties in the National Assembly to clarify his government's game plan in the face of the new wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations sweeping across Quebec.

"In general, we feel confusion, that the rules are not clear, and, above all, we feel that we are on a boat that has no rudder, no compass," she said at a news conference Friday. "We need a clear direction to be given."

Following the special session, Anglade also wants weekly meetings to be held between the government and the opposition parties.

The Liberal leader feels these meetings will allow the population to be better informed on the rules to follow, to better understand the next steps to get through the crisis and to question the government.

"The news conferences do not allow us to have all the answers to the questions we are asked. There is information that does not filter through," she said.

Anglade said steps have been taken with the other opposition parties for them to join her request. She said her party is open to the details of how the meeting will be held.

Quebec Solidaire Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie has already come out in favour of the plan.

"We support the leader of the official opposition's request to convene an emergency meeting at the National Assembly," she wrote on Twitter. "A government that governs alone without accountability is a government that makes mistakes. We want to help him make the best decision possible."

Not all MNAs would need to be present, said Anglade.