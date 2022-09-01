Quebec Liberals say time to review safety measures after targeted incidents

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade says it's time to review the safety measures around political candidates.

Her comments come after two recent violent incidents involving Liberal members, as well as recent threats against Conservative (PCQ) party volunteers.

On Tuesday night, the Montreal riding office of Liberal Enrico Ciccone was vandalized and robbed, and last week a man called the police to tell them he murdered Montreal Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy and to pick up her body.

Conservative Party Leader Éric Duhaime says two party volunteers in separate incidents were recently threatened after they caught people vandalizing election posters.

Anglade says she wants to be reassured that her party can campaign across the province without being subject to violence.

Meanwhile, on Day 5 of Quebec's election campaign, Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is in Trois-Rivières for a news conference and Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Ottawa to discuss how he feels the Legault government's vision of federalism has failed.

Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in New Richmond for an announcement on lowering the cost of dental care, while Duhaime is in Montreal for a news conference on daycares.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.