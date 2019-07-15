

The Canadian Press





Both the Quebec Liberal Party and the Parti Quebecois announced changes on Monday.

For the Liberals, MNA Marie-Claude Nichols will take over as public safety critic from Christine St-Pierre, who will now be responsible for Canadians relations, protection of the French language and ethics.

Canadian relations was previously the domain of Kathleen Weil, who will take over the Canadian Francophonie file.

Monsef Derraji will take charge of the immigration portfolio, which was previously Dominique Anglade’s domain. Anglade will remain in charge of the economic portfolio.

Responsibility for forest, wildlife and parks will shift from Saul Polo to Gregory Kelley.

For the PQ, Sylvain Roy assumed responsibility for labour issues while Harold Lebel took over municipal affairs.