

CTV Montreal





For decades voters in Quebec have been reluctant to openly support the Liberal party, but nonetheless they marched into voting booths and cast ballots for the party.

But on Monday when the ballots were counted, the voting-booth-boost for the Liberal party had vanished and the Liberals went from 68 seats to 32 and a place as the official opposition.

Most pundits were expecting a CAQ government but the extent of the party's victory and the subsequent Liberal defeat was greater than anticipated.

The riding of Chateauguay was one such riding that most people thought the Liberals could hold onto with ease.

Instead cabinet minister Pierre Moreau lost to CAQ contender Marie-Chantal Chasse by 1,100 votes.

In 2014 Moreau won the riding by 10,000 votes, so its loss in 2018 is stunning, and many party supporters were shocked on Monday evening to see the extent of their party's defeat.

The Liberal party maintained almost every seat it had on the island of Montreal, but voter turnout on the island was incredibly low.

Those low turnouts in the rest of Quebec likely contributed to the Liberal defeat, as motivated CAQ supporters turned out while Liberal supporters stayed home.

Liberals who were elected Monday, including Carlos Leitao, Kathleen Weil, and newcomer Jennifer Maccarone, said they would continue to support anglophones, but the party's main challenge moving forward is to rebuild support among francophone voters.

Going into the election polls indicated that just 17 percent of francophones favoured the Liberal party.

Party leader Philippe Couillard said Monday that he would take some time to reflect on his political future after being the third incumbent Quebec leader in a row to be defeated.

"I'm not bitter, and I ask you to not be bitter too," said Couillard.

"We did it, and we did what we promised we would do. Together we did what needed to be done to make the province more prosperous, greener, and fairer."

"I leave Quebec in a much better position than when I found it," said Couillard.