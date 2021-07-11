QUEBEC CITY -- The Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) called on the Legault government Sunday to “provide the tourism industry with a detailed plan” for future easing of health measures.

Liberal Tourism spokesperson Saul Polo said in a press release that continued restrictions on gatherings will undoubtably stunt the capacities of festivals and sporting events for a second year in a row.

“The revenue losses are huge and it's extremely worrying,” said Polo, adding that a “detailed plan for the future (reopening) would offer companies in the sector more consistency on critical issues such as the size of gatherings and the opening of borders.”

He criticized the CAQ government for lacking “consistency and transparency, but above all, predictability.”

The PLQ also proposed to extend the government’s assistance program for businesses that rely on tourists past September.

“Neighborhood restaurants have already found their customers, and the path to profitability, but not necessarily the major dining destinations.”

-- This article was first published in French by The Canadian Press with the financial support of the Facebook and The Canadian Press News Scholarships.