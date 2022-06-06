Quebec Liberals announce new candidate for NDG as Kathleen Weil steps down

The Quebec Liberal Party has announced a new candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding for the upcoming fall election.



Désirée McGraw will replace Kathleen Weil, who will not seek re-election after serving 14 years in the National Assembly. Weil held cabinet positions both as immigration minister and justice minister during her tenure with the Liberals.



McGraw has a background in philanthropy, public policy and public affairs.



Weil is now the 13th candidate who has announced they will not seek re-election in the Oct. 3 election.



More details to come.