Quebec Liberals accuse the CAQ of favouritism in the construction and renovation of schools

The Official Opposition Quebec Liberal party is accusing the CAQ government of favouritism in the construction and renovation of schools.

The Liberals claim that an access to information request showed that all the approved school renovation and construction projects are in CAQ ridings.

Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy claims that $220 million worth of school construction work in Liberal ridings has been taken out of the planning.

During question period, Education Minister Bernard Drainville replied that the choice of projects was made by civil servants on the basis of objective criteria.