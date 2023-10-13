Quebec Liberal Party will not choose next leader until 2025

The next leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) will not be chosen until 2025.

The information, first reported by the Journal de Québec, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by Liberal sources.

Internally, some were hoping that a late run would give time for outside candidates to enter the race.

Two weeks ago, Radio-Canada reported that the vast majority of elected Liberals wanted the race to take place in 2025.

Frédéric Beauchemin, MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys -- the only one to have expressed an interest in running for the leadership -- advocated for an earlier race in 2024.

The rules of the race are due to be officially unveiled this weekend during the QLP's general council meeting in Drummondville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 13, 2023.