Montreal

    Frederic Beauchemin withdrawn from Quebec Liberal Party caucus

    Quebec Liberal MNA Frederic Beauchemin questions the government during question period, Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Liberal MNA Frederic Beauchemin questions the government during question period, Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay has asked Quebec national assembly member Frédéric Beauchemin to withdraw from the party caucus pending an inquiry into allegations of psychological harassment.

    The Journal de Québec reported Thursday that the president of the party's youth commission, Élyse Moisan, has filed a complaint against Beauchemin alleging that she felt harassed, intimidated and threatened by his team.

    Beauchemin in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday afternoon acknowledged Tanguay's decision to remove him from caucus and said he remained committed to the party.

    In another post on X earlier this week, he said he would collaborate with a pre-established process to shed light on situations subject to complaints.

    He also said he considered the complaint evidence of dysfunction within the party and its youth wing.

    Beauchemin is so far the only person to have shown an interest in running for the party's leadership position.

    — With files from Caroline Plante in Quebec City.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

