    • Quebec Liberal Marwah Rizqy confirms she's pregnant, shares fertility journey

    Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy holds her son Gabriel as father MNA Gregory Kelley applauds before question period, Friday, June 9, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy holds her son Gabriel as father MNA Gregory Kelley applauds before question period, Friday, June 9, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

    Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) MNA Marwah Rizqy has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

    Rizqy revealed the good news in an interview with Le Journal de Québec.

    She shared the article on X Wednesday morning along with a message of hope to all women who, like her, may be experiencing difficulties conceiving a child.

    "Your family project is more than legitimate," she said. "The journey can be trying and I wish you all a chance to hold your little bundles of happiness soon."

    She also thanked her medical team for helping her expand her family.

    Rizqy also shares Gabriel, 14 months old, with her husband, fellow PLQ MNA Greg Kelley.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2024.

