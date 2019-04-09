

CTV Montreal





Andre Fortin will not be vying for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party.

The MNA for Pontiac and former Transportation Minister confirmed Tuesday that he will not be taking part in the leadership race.

The father of two said he struggled with work-life balance while a cabinet minister, and said while he handled that task being leader of a provincial party would be a much tougher task.

"While I’m a Liberal through and through, and while I truly believe our Party will do great things for Quebec, I have come to the conclusion that I cannot be the leader our Party needs, and the father my children need. Therefore, I will not be a candidate in the upcoming leadership race," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"I will continue to serve as MNA for Pontiac. It’s the best job in the world."

Fortin was first elected in April 2014 and is currently critic for Health and Public Safety.

Several other MNAs are thought to be considering a run for leadership of the party following last year's resignation of Philippe Couillard, who stepped down following the October election loss to the CAQ.

Those candidates include former vice-premier Dominique Anglade and Marwah Rizqy, who is currently critic for Education.

Gaetan Barrette, Pierre Moreau and Sebastien Proulx have all said they are not interested in becoming leader of the Liberal party.