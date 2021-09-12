MONTREAL -- A Liberal MNA has tested positive for COVID-19, leading Quebec party leader Dominique Anglade to get tested as well.

MNA Monsef Derraji contracted the virus despite being double vaccinated, it was announced this afternoon.

Je me suis fait tester, par mesure préventive, suite à la réception d’une lettre de l’école de ma fille recommandant son dépistage.

Je viens de recevoir mon résultat (+) à la covid. Je serai en isolement préventif.

Prenez soin de vous! ❤️‍�� — Monsef Derraji ⚜️ (@monsefderraji) September 12, 2021

Derraji, a member for Nelligan, says he was tested upon the recommendation of his daughter’s school.

“I’ll be in isolation,” he confirmed in a Tweet.

Anglade says she will be tested as a preventative measure.

“The fight against #COVID19 is not finished, follow the instructions and get vaccinated,” she Tweeted.