MONTREAL -- A Liberal MNA has tested positive for COVID-19, leading Quebec party leader Dominique Anglade to get tested as well.

MNA Monsef Derraji contracted the virus despite being double vaccinated, it was announced this afternoon.

Derraji, a member for Nelligan, says he was tested upon the recommendation of his daughter’s school.

“I’ll be in isolation,” he confirmed in a Tweet.

Anglade says she will be tested as a preventative measure.

“The fight against #COVID19 is not finished, follow the instructions and get vaccinated,” she Tweeted.  