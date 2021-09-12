Advertisement
Quebec Liberal leader to be tested for COVID-19 after MNA tests positive
Published Sunday, September 12, 2021 9:12PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Liberal MNA has tested positive for COVID-19, leading Quebec party leader Dominique Anglade to get tested as well.
MNA Monsef Derraji contracted the virus despite being double vaccinated, it was announced this afternoon.
Derraji, a member for Nelligan, says he was tested upon the recommendation of his daughter’s school.
“I’ll be in isolation,” he confirmed in a Tweet.
Anglade says she will be tested as a preventative measure.
“The fight against #COVID19 is not finished, follow the instructions and get vaccinated,” she Tweeted.
