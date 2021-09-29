MONTREAL -- Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley was reprimanded Wednesday by party leader Dominique Anglade for conflating the secularism law with the death of Joyce Echaquan.

At a press conference Wednesday, Anglade said she spoke with the MNA for Jacques-Cartier about an on-camera speech he made last June.

In it, he says he judges the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government on its actions following Echaquan's death, while also denouncing the CAQ' secularism and language bills.

"I ask you to judge (the CAQ) on its actions," he said. "The first thing they did was to pass a law that reduced immigration and the number of refugees."

"The second is Bill 21 (on secularism)," he continued. "And now let's talk about Joyce Echaquan... Thousands of people marched in the streets to demand that the government recognize systemic racism. And let me add Bill 96 (on French as an official language), again with the notwithstanding clause, used to restrict and remove rights."

When asked if she plans to disassociate herself from Kelley's statements, Anglade responded: "I said that we should stay away from the amalgams that are being made."

On Tuesday, in the House, Premier François Legault said he was shocked that Kelley would dare make a comparison between Echaquan and Bill 96, which plans to revamp the province's French language law.

Anglade then asked the Premier to apologize because she felt that the attacks had no place on a day that was supposed to be a tribute to Echaquan, on the one year anniversary of her death.

The Atikamekw mother died at Joliette Hospital after suffering racist taunts from hospital staff.

She livestreamed her experience on Facebook, while she cried in pain due to stomach pains.

The video went viral after her death, leading to calls from across the country to improve conditions and services for Indigenous people in the health care network.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 29, 2021.