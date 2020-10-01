Advertisement
Quebec legion expects huge poppy campaign losses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 7:02PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 2, 2020 3:35PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Royal Canadian Legion's Quebec command is expecting huge losses for its charity this year as the COVID-19 pandemic throws a wrench in its annual poppy campaign.
Every year, veterans volunteer their time to accept donations for poppies to remember the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.
The COVID-19 pandemic means this year's remembrance day will be especially sombre -- but the Quebec command of the legion plans to hold ceremonies nonetheless, just in a different scope and scale, the Royal Canadian Legion Quebec Command's president Kenneth Ouellet told CTV News.
Watch Christine Long's report above.