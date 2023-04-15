Quebec legal aid lawyers reach agreement in principle with province

Legal aid lawyers, who have been without a collective agreement since 2019, agreed Friday on the terms of a three-year agreement in principle with the Commission des services juridiques.

The Conseil du trésor confirmed Saturday morning via press release that an agreement had been reached with the 250 or so legal aid lawyers who are members of the CSN-affiliated Fédération des professionnèles and the Syndicat des avocats du Centre communautaire juridique de la Rive-Sud.

With the conclusion of this new agreement, "all legal aid lawyers have now reached an agreement in principle," the press release reads.

Legal aid lawyers in several regions, namely Montreal-Laval, Laurentides-Lanaudière, Gaspésie-Bas-Saint-Laurent-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Montérégie, had gone on strike on April 6 to denounce the slow pace of negotiations with the government.

The main point of contention was how salaries compare to those of Crown attorneys.

The agreement came three days before the strike was scheduled to end.

The content of the agreement has not been made public, as the details must first be presented to the members of the various unions.

On social media, the Fédération des professionnèles congratulated its negotiating committee.

"After three years of discussions and procrastination, [it] has stayed the course to obtain a satisfactory agreement."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2023.