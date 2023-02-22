Quebec league promises 'locker room code' for hockey hazing
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has pledged to adopt a 'locker room code' as of the 2023-2024 season in order to avoid degrading initiations and to break the culture of silence within its teams.
The plan was announced by league commissioner Gilles Courteau before the parliamentary commission on violence in junior hockey and possibly in other sports on Wednesday at the national assembly.
Although measures have been deployed in recent years, work remains to be done to curb inappropriate behaviour and bring about a change in culture, QMJHL representatives acknowledged.
The future code will be the result of consultations undertaken in the coming weeks with each team, players (veterans and rookies) and staff.
"It will be a reference of the behaviours expected by all players and staff members who will be in the dressing room on a daily basis. Everyone who enters the locker room will have to commit to respecting the code," said Courteau.
In its brief to the commission, the QMJHL also said it would address toxic masculinity and the whistleblowing process in the coming months.
The hearings before the education and culture commission stem from revelations last week about violent initiations in junior hockey, including sexual violence, discrimination and other forms of abuse.
According to what was heard in Ontario Superior Court, young players were tortured, forcibly confined, shaved, stripped naked, drugged, intoxicated, physically and sexually assaulted and forced to drink urine, among other things.
MNAs will also hear from representatives of the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Quebec and the Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ), as well as an official from McGill University.
The English-language Montreal institution had initially agreed to appear but withdrew last Monday, arguing that the events it had to deal with were several years old and that the time between the invitation and the appearance was very short.
McGill finally decided to participate after the opposition parties in the national assembly asked the university to reconsider its decision, explaining that its testimony is important since it has taken action in the past following acts of hazing committed on some of its sports teams.
The institution will delegate Fabrice Labeau, senior vice-principal, studies and student life, to answer the deputies' questions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.
