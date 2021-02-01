QUEBEC CITY -- A small number of elected provincial officials will return to sit in the National Assembly in Quebec City this week.

After a break of more than a month, parliamentary work will resume Tuesday at 9.40 a.m. with additional health measures in place.

Of the 125 elected, only 37 members will have access to the blue room at a time.

Procedural masks will be compulsory for everyone in the building, except for speakers and meeting chairpersons.

All deliberation rooms have been outfitted with plexiglass, and meeting schedules have been adjusted to meet curfew rules.

While debates will be held face-to-face with limited attendance, parliamentary committees and public hearings will still take place virtually.

In-person work is expected to continue for at least three weeks. “This will be reassessed according to the evolution of the situation,” read a release from the National Assembly.

The three opposition parties had pressured leaders to resume in-person work for weeks. The Legault government has advocated for virtual meetings to continue.

National Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda finally gave the green light for the return to in-person work last Thursday.

The first question period of this winter return will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2021.