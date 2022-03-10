Quebec launches free site to assist pregnant women searching for resources and assistance

Quebec has launched a new website to help people navigating their pregnancies.

Ma Grossesse (My pregnancy) is a new site where people that are pregnant can complete a short survey to receive free, fast, confidential access to information and "services tailored to your needs."

If a person has had trouble finding a professional to monitor the pregnancy, if they're living in a difficult situation or need info about free nearby services, the site is meant to help.

Junior Minister of Health and Social Services Lionel Carmant said the ministry has been actively trying to get a better understanding of what pregnant women need since Feb. 28, and the Special Commission on Children's Rights and Youth Protection recommended a pregnancy notification system.

"A significant number of pregnant women still do not have first-trimester pregnancy monitoring. This is an issue that is of great concern to me and to the Special Commission on Children's Rights and Youth Protection," said Carmant in a news release Thursday. "The deployment of Ma Grossesse is in line with all our actions to better support Quebec families and to positively influence the life trajectory of all children and give them a better start."

The Health Ministry says recent data show one in four pregnant women in Quebec did not have an obstetrical follow-up in their first trimester when it's the best time for certain screening examinations to assess various risks and issues for the developing fetus and mother.

Anyone in Quebec can access the site, and the government says those with special needs will be contacted by a Ma Grossesse worker and referred to an appropriate resource for assistance.