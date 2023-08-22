Quebec launches $180 million, 5-year plan to improve road safety

Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways.

The five-year Road Safety Action Plan runs until 2028 and comes with a pricetag of $180 million.

Some of the measures included in the plan are as follows:

Reducing speed limits to 30 km/h in Quebec school zones (with some exceptions);

Developing school zones and corridors for improved student safety;

Investing in pedestrian and cyclist safety, particularly in school zones;

Increasing photo radar, particularly in school and construction zones;

Increasing fines and demerit points for certain offences;

Increasing the use of automatic barriers for roadwork:

Introducing new rules related to electric scooters and other personal transport devices;

Deploying a major road safety campaign alongside the one run by the Quebec automobile insurance board (SAAQ); and

The online review of driving course content.

Guilbault said Quebec must remain proactive in improving road safety.

"Every accident is one too many," she said. "We're going to make it safer for our children to get to school and for our workers to get to construction sites. We are going to give municipalities more tools to intervene on their road network, particularly in the vicinity of schools. We are putting human life and the protection of vulnerable road users at the heart of our actions to make Quebec's roads safe for everyone."