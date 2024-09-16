MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec labour tribunal says nurses cannot pressure the province by refusing overtime

    One of the demonstrations held by the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) as part of its negotiations with Quebec, held on September 6, 2023 in Montreal. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press One of the demonstrations held by the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) as part of its negotiations with Quebec, held on September 6, 2023 in Montreal. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
    Quebec's labour tribunal has stymied the latest negotiation tactic of a union representing most of the province's nurses.

    Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec had threatened that its members would stop accepting to work overtime starting Thursday, potentially throwing the health network into chaos.

    But the Tribunal administratif du travail says nurses are not allowed to refuse overtime because that would seriously jeopardize services to which Quebecers "have a right."

    The FIQ, whose members have been without a contract for more than 500 days, still holds a strike mandate that members can exercise — without putting at risk essential services.

    Meanwhile, negotiations between union representatives and the government are being assisted by a conciliator, who submitted on Sunday a proposal to be presented to members.

    Last spring, members voted 61 per cent against a deal, which had been accepted by most of the other major unions that had been on strike in 2023.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

