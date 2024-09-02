MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec labour tribunal orders McGill to stop obstructing union of law professors

    McGill University law professors strike outside the law faculty in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) McGill University law professors strike outside the law faculty in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Quebec's labour tribunal has ordered McGill University to stop obstructing and interfering with a union representing full-time law professors.

    The tribunal found the university appears to have violated the Quebec Labour Code when its administration sent two emails to law professors criticizing the union, according to an Aug. 30 decision.

    The university sent the emails to law faculty in the days before they voted to go on an unlimited strike coinciding with the start of classes.

    The tribunal found the two emails attempted to undermine the union's credibility at a particularly sensitive moment and ordered McGill to inform the union before any future communication with law professors.

    The law professors' union was certified in November 2022 by the labour tribunal, but the university will challenge that certification during a Quebec Superior Court hearing in December.

    The union launched an unlimited strike last Monday, with demands focused on faculty governance, salaries and the right to unionize.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.

