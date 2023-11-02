Quebec labour strikes begin Monday; 65,000 teachers to launch unlimited walkout Nov. 23
About 65,000 Quebec teachers say they will launch an unlimited general strike on Nov. 23, as hundreds of thousands of other public sector workers are set to walk off the job on Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
The province's latest contract offer has been soundly rejected by unions, which are promising a historic fight to preserve their purchasing power during a time of high inflation.
On Thursday, 60 delegates with the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement — known as the FAE — rejected the government's new offer and set a date to launch an unlimited general strike: Nov. 23. Union leadership said the government has about three weeks to settle with them and avoid paralyzing part of the school system.
"The choice of this date still leaves 20 days for negotiations to reach an agreement," the FAE said. "If the Legault government is faithful to its public declarations that it wishes to settle the negotiations before the holiday season, now is the time to prove it."
The FAE includes nine unions representing teachers working in several francophone Quebec school boards, including in Montreal, Laval and Quebec City. They called the offer tabled Sunday by Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel “clearly insufficient."
Quebec's latest offer includes a 10.3-per-cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker. The offer also includes more money for workers and shifts the government says are priorities, such as nurses working nights and weekends and teachers' aides in primary schools. Workers who earn less than $52,000 a year would also receive an additional one per cent increase.
LeBel said that when all those elements are factored in — along with the non-recurring $1,000 payment — the government's offer comes closer to 14.8 per cent over five years.
The offer applies to the FAE and to hundreds of thousands of other public sector workers, whose unions are negotiating at the same time with the province.
But the unions say the government's proposal doesn't cover inflation. They have countered with a demand for a three-year contract with annual increases tied to the inflation rate: two percentage points above inflation in the first year or $100 per week, whichever is more beneficial, followed by three points higher in the second and four points higher in the third year.
Meanwhile, a group of unions calling itself the "common front" has opted for a series of single-day strikes, the first of which will start Nov. 6 and involve workers in the education, health and social service sectors.
The four common front unions account for 420,000 public sector employees, including some teachers and school support staff, junior college staff and health and social services workers, although the latter are subject to essential services rules.
As well, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, auxiliary nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, will be holding a two-day strike on Nov. 8 and 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.
Service centres affected by the FAE Nov. 23 strike include:
MONTREAL AREA
- Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
- Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île
- Centre de services scolaire de Laval
QUEBEC CITY REGION
- Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale
- Centre de services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries
MONTEREGIE
- Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs
- Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs
LAURENTIANS
- Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles
OUTAOUAIS
- Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais
- Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs
- Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
Exhausted and disappointed with allies, Ukraine's president and military chief warn of long attritional war
Two articles published this week give a stark assessment of Ukraine’s prospects in its war with Russia
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
Toronto
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
-
Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto
The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.
-
Man dead after being pinned between 2 vehicles in parking lot of Brampton plaza
A man in his 70s is dead after police say he was pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
-
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.
London
-
'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow. A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard said players will now boycott all games and practices.
-
NDP's Singh worried about rise of hate: Visit comes as Palestinians in London, Ont. express heartache for family in Gaza
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Londoners have already suffered too much because of the rise of hate. He made the comments while visiting the Muslim community in London Friday.
-
58 year old facing sexual assault charges dating back decades: Elgin County OPP
A resident from Central Elgin is facing a dozen sexual offence charges for alleged incidents that took place over a span of more than 30 years and involved multiple victims, OPP said Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral held for 3 children killed in intimate partner violence in the Sault
A private funeral has been held for three Sault Ste. Marie children killed by their father last month in a murder-suicide.
-
Northern Ont. police perform traffic stop, find assault suspect and $65K in drugs
A 36-year-old North Bay man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, drug trafficking and several other offences related to incidents in September and a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
Calgary
-
Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station
Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
New Scrooge Doug McKeag prepares to take over iconic role in A Christmas Carol
It's a role that turns over a little bit faster than the head of the British royal family, but it's still pretty huge news whenever there's a new Scrooge onstage at Theatre Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener crash involving motorcycle and car
First responders are at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and car in Kitchener.
-
Teen reported missing in Stratford
Stratford Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
Kitchener getting federal funding to fast-track construction of 1,216 new homes
Housing Minister Sean Fraser was in Kitchener Friday to announce $42.4 million in federal funding aimed at getting 1,216 new homes built in the city by 2027.
Vancouver
-
No Vancouver hotel rooms available online for dates of Taylor Swift shows
Those looking to sleep it off after Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Vancouver shows may have a tough time finding accommodations close to the city.
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
B.C. community paper that refused to publish anti-abortion ad wins human rights case
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a complaint that a community newspaper's refusal to run anti-abortion ads amounted to discrimination based on religion.
Edmonton
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
Dateline NBC to profile killing of Edmonton man in 2015
Dateline NBC will air an episode on Friday about the murder of an Edmonton man in 2015.
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandsaid Friday that if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
Windsor
-
$25,000 in drugs seized from home in Ford City area
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized over $25,000 in narcotics after executing a search warrant at a Ford City home.
-
Notorious ransomware group claims responsibility for local hospitals cyberattack
A nefarious band of cyber-criminals called ‘Daixin Team’ is claiming to be the group responsible for the recent cyberattack that stole millions of sensitive files from five southwestern Ontario hospitals and published some of that data after ransom demands were denied.
-
58 per cent of non-homeowners pessimistic about ever being able to buy a home: poll
Local realtors are calling for action to build more homes as 63 per cent of residents support more missing middle housing in Windsor-Essex, according to a recent poll.
Regina
-
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
-
After infamous rebrand, REAL asks City of Regina to take over tourism duties
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has asked the City of Regina to take tourism responsibilities off its hands following an infamous website rebrand earlier this year, a decision the city says will be discussed by council during a meeting on Nov. 8.
-
Sask. unemployment rate lowest in Canada
With an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent in October, Saskatchewan had the lowest jobless rate in the nation, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada.
Ottawa
-
Man, 61, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Orleans
A 61-year-old man has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Bridgehead’s new tipping policy stirs controversy
Ottawa’s Bridgehead Coffee has recently implemented a new tipping policy that has raised concerns among customers and employees.
-
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
Saskatoon
-
'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Sask. unemployment rate lowest in Canada
With an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent in October, Saskatchewan had the lowest jobless rate in the nation, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada.
-
Sask Human Rights Commission surveying residents about pronoun law
The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission is seeking feedback on the province's new school pronoun legislation.