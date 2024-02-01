MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Labour Minister tables his reform of the construction industry

    A new condo site under construction in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A new condo site under construction in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    On Thursday, Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet finally tabled his reform aimed at modernizing the construction industry, which has raised hopes among employers and caused gnashing of teeth among the unions.

    As expected, his reform addresses the delicate issues of inter-regional mobility of workers and the sharing of tasks between certain trades.

    Surprisingly, to get the unions on board, it gives them the right to retroactive pay rises, by allowing them to negotiate retroactive adjustments.

    This has been a union demand for several years.

    At present, when the parties negotiate the renewal of collective agreements in the construction industry and reach an agreement, the increases agreed are not retroactive to the expiry of the previous agreement, as is the case in other sectors. The bill will change all that.

    The reform provides for the creation of a "retroactive pay fund" for this purpose.

    Mobility between regions

    The issue of inter-regional mobility of workers was raised during the Charbonneau Commission hearings because it had been a source of tension. Workers on the Côte-Nord, for example, were seeing workers from other regions arriving to work there while they were unable to find work.

    Under the current regional hiring priority rules, an employer who gets a job in a region other than his own can take a limited number of his regular workers there. They must also hire workers in the region where they won the contract.

    Boulet has indicated that as of May 1, 2025, employers and unions will be prohibited from agreeing to clauses limiting employee mobility or employers' freedom to hire in this regard. This time, it's a gain for employers' associations.

    Quebec's aim is to make it easier to carry out projects in the energy and wind power sectors.

    Breaking down barriers between trades

    The reform also addresses another contentious issue: the decompartmentalization of trades.

    This has been a demand from employers for several years, who feel that the professions are too "compartmentalized."

    The regulations will be amended to establish the conditions under which the principle of greater multi-skilling of certain workers can be implemented by setting out the work and trades that may not be subject to task-sharing for safety reasons.

    The reform also aims to promote access to the industry for categories of people who are under-represented in it, such as visible minorities, Indigenous people, immigrants and people with disabilities, the Minister pointed out in his presentation speech.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2024. 

