Quebec labour minister proposes binding arbitration to settle ongoing Montreal cemetery strike

Quebec's labour minister says he is "very optimistic" that there might be a way out of the months-long strike at Canada's largest cemetery that has caused heartache for hundreds of grieving families.

After having separate meetings with Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery officials and the workers' union to try to find a solution, Jean Boulet has proposed both sides let an independent arbitrator settle the longstanding dispute.

Workers at the Montreal cemetery have been on strike since last September, meaning in-ground burials for hundreds of bodies are on hold while they remain in cold storage.

Families, in the meantime, are frustrated.

Coming out of Monday's meetings, Boulet gave both sides 48 hours to respond to his proposal for binding arbitration. Both sides must consent to the proposal.

The minister said management was warm to the idea, while the union said it needed some time to reflect on it.

If both parties agree to proceed, the strike would end as soon as an arbitrator is appointed, Boulet said.

"We are extremely sensitive to the situation of the bereaved families and to the Quebec human beings. And we will work as intensely as possible to settle and to find an agreement in principle or a decision that has to be handed down by the arbitrator, diligently," Boulet told reporters Monday.

At the end of the process, the arbitrator would decide the terms of the new collective agreement.

During an interview with CJAD 800, the labour minister called the strike "unacceptable" and said he felt compelled to intervene.

"We have to put an end to the conflict," he said.

Families caught in the middle of the labour dispute once again protested outside the cemetery's gates on Sunday.

Protestor Jimmy Koliakoudakis said that knowing his mother isn't resting peacefully is "horrible."

"You can't sleep at night. You just think, 'She's in a freezer, this is not where I want her to be, or where she wanted to be,'" he told CTV News on Sunday.

Jimmy Koliakoudakis holds up a sign during a protest outside Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Grievers are gathering in Montreal to protest the months-long standoff between workers and management at Canada's largest cemetery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Around 500 employees are currently striking, with wages being at the heart of the labour action. Groundskeepers have been without a collective agreement since 2018, while office workers haven't had a contract since 2017.

A tentative agreement was reached in June but it later fell through.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Amanda Kline