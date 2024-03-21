A Quebec man who spent 51 months on the lam from a federal prison before he was arrested last year has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.

Denis Begin was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be served concurrently with a life sentence that he is already serving for second-degree murder.

Court documents in an unrelated case from Correctional Service Canada identify Begin as a suspect in the Old Montreal fire last year that killed seven people, but police have never publicly identified him as a suspect and no charges have been laid in that case.

Begin, 63, pleaded guilty today in a brief appearance by video conference before Quebec court Judge Marc-Andre Dagenais in Laval, Que., north of Montreal.

Dagenais agreed to a joint recommendation from the defence and Crown.

Begin was considered one of Quebec's most wanted criminals before he was caught.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 21, 2024.