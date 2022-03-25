Quebec justice minister seeks answers on criminal trial that occurred with 'no trace'
Quebec's justice minister says he's looking into a criminal trial in the province involving a police informant that took place entirely in secret and was kept off the official court docket.
Simon Jolin-Barrette told reporters today he would have more to say after he learns what happened in the trial in which the prosecutors, defence lawyers and judge agreed to keep proceedings secret in order to protect the identity of the informant.
The existence of the trial only became known because the police informant accused in the case appealed his or her conviction, and the appeals court issued a heavily redacted ruling critical of the lower court proceedings.
In a decision dated Feb. 28, 2022, the three-member Court of Appeal panel says the way the initial trial took place was "contrary to the fundamental principles that govern our justice system."
It says the case had no official docket number, the witnesses were questioned outside court, adding that "no trace of this trial exists, other than in the minds of the individuals implicated."
The time and place where the alleged unnamed crime occurred were also kept secret, as were the accused's name and the police force involved.
The Quebec prosecutor's office did not immediately return a request for comment.
The appeals court panel found that even if the informant's identity needed to be protected, the legal proceedings should have been public and subject to specific court orders or held partially behind closed doors.
The case involves a police informant who was convicted of participating in a crime that he or she had initially revealed to police. The informant claimed he or she was a victim of an abuse of process, but the lower court judge disagreed.
The Appeal Court panel, however, sided with the informant and stayed the conviction and the legal proceedings.
"It cannot be overstated the importance of the open court principle in this country," Appeal Court justices Marie-France Bich, Martin Vauclair and Patrick Healy wrote in the introduction to their ruling.
"The court is of the opinion that if trials must protect certain information disclosed therein, a procedure as secret as the present one is absolutely contrary to modern criminal law and to the respect of the constitutional rights not only of the accused, but also of the media, and it is equally incompatible with the values of a liberal democracy," they added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Major roadwork scheduled for La Fontaine Tunnel out of Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety
A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19, sources confirmed to CTV News.
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
Microplastics found in human blood for first time, scientists say
Researchers in the Netherlands have detected microplastics for the first time in human blood, with the tiny plastic particles from food wrappers and beverage bottles reported in nearly 80 per cent of the small sample of people tested.
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Toronto
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Ontario reports uptick in total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 for second straight day
Ontario health officials report there are currently 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 patients in intensive care.
-
Rolling Stones set to release legendary live recordings from secret Toronto concerts
British rock legends The Rolling Stones have announced they will release for the first-time ever the live recordings from a pair of secret concerts they held in Toronto in the '70s at the historic El Mocambo.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety
A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.
-
Bookkeeper accused of defrauding Nova Scotia church of more than $250,000
A Nova Scotia woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly defrauded a Catholic church of more than $250,000 over a 12-year period.
-
RCMP respond to armed robbery, stabbing, home invasion in Moncton within 10 hours
RCMP officers were busy in the Moncton, N.B., area Thursday evening into Friday morning as they responded to four separate incidents, including an armed robbery, stabbing and home invasion, in a 10-hour period.
London
-
Crosswalk to reconciliation in Lambeth, Ont.
A London, Ont. woman has started a grassroots initiative to recognize her community neighbours and broader Indigenous communities in Canada.
-
MLHU reporting two new COVID related deaths Friday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a pair of new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.
-
London Multicultural Community Association hosting Ukrainian relief event Sunday
The London Multicultural Community Association will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, cat dead in Flour Mill apartment fire: Sudbury fire services
Sudbury fire services says one man and one cat were found dead in a multi-unit building in the Flour Mill area Friday morning after a fire broke out.
-
Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault
Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked Friday morning.
-
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Calgary
-
'Soaked with urine': Calgary Humane Society seeks owner of Shih-Tzu found in city’s northeast
A Good Samaritan spotted the senior Shih-Tzu on March 20 while travelling along 32nd Avenue N.E. near Ninth Street N.E., west of Deerfoot Trail.
-
Man killed by CTrain was crossing tracks between train cars: police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a CTrain at the 39 Avenue Station on Thursday was crossing the tracks between the east and west platforms at the time.
-
'The protest injunction remains in effect': Calgary police preparing for weekend protests
Calgary Police Service officials are expecting more protests this weekend in what has become a regular occurrence in the city's downtown core and Beltline.
Kitchener
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
COVID-19 state of emergency ends in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge
Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge have all ended their state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years to the day after they were first declared.
-
Provincial government giving more than $13M to Waterloo Region hospitals
The Ontario government announced Friday it was giving hospitals in Waterloo Region more than $13 million in funding.
Vancouver
-
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
-
'It's like a horror movie and we happen to be in it': Former B.C. couple continues work in war-ravaged Ukraine
A former B.C. couple living in war-torn Ukraine says the situation is becoming increasingly desperate each day as the humanitarian crisis grows.
-
Ferrari impounded after driver clocked at nearly double the speed limit near SkyTrain station
The driver of a luxury car was slapped with a ticket for excessive speed after whizzing by a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, police say.
Edmonton
-
Traffic, LRT travel halted along downtown streets due to police incident: EPS
Downtown traffic is delayed as police respond to an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday morning.
-
Sherwood Park man dead after Highway 21 collision
Camrose RCMP say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday along Highway 21 near Range Road 221.
-
'We're all behind you': Young boy shows bravery at Oilers game
Five-year-old Ben Stelter stood on the ice next to his favourite Edmonton Oilers player ahead of Thursday night’s game.
Windsor
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for Moy Avenue murder
A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman on Moy Avenue in Windsor.
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 34 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
'It was burning pretty good': Tecumseh garage damaged by fire
Tecumseh firefighters helped extinguish a garage fire on Lesperance Road.
Regina
-
Regina executive committee votes in favour of 'ambitious' plan to reach net zero emissions
The City of Regina's executive committee voted in favour of an "ambitious" plan to make Regina a net zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, Saskatchewan currently does not generate nuclear energy.
-
Canada's red-hot housing markets hint at cooldown as higher rates, inflation bite
Record-low mortgage rates helped propel Canadian home prices 52 per cent higher over the past two years. But as fixed mortgage rates rip higher alongside surging bond yields and variable rates climb following the Bank of Canada's first hike in three years, demand is cooling.
Ottawa
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nick Vanasse found guilty in stabbing death of Steven Butler
A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.
-
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Zero funding for safe consumption site in Sask. provincial budget 'devastating'
For the third year in a row, funding for the safe consumption site at Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) in Saskatoon was not included in the province’s budget released on Wednesday.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.