Quebec judicial council examining complaint against judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault

Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.

In a letter to the authors of a petition calling for the revocation of Justice Poliquin's appointment, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, the Conseil de la magistrature acknowledges receipt of the complaint and confirms that "in accordance with the applicable procedure, the members of the Conseil will undertake an examination of the matter at a future meeting."

The memorandum adds that, as a first step, the members of the Council "will consider whether or not the alleged facts are likely to constitute a breach of the Judicial Code of Ethics and, if so, whether the complaint should be investigated."

The petition, posted online on July 7, garnered more than 4,600 signatures in one week.

The judge's decision caused an uproar, not only because of the absolution itself, but especially because of the reasons given by the judge to grant it. In support of the discharge, the judge said that the sexual assault had occurred "in a short period of time," that the accused had been drinking, and that he was "a person of good character."

The judge also pointed out that a conviction "would have a particularly negative and disproportionate impact on him, as he would be unable to travel outside the country, which could potentially hinder his career as an engineer."

The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), which was calling for 18 months' imprisonment, has already indicated that it will appeal the decision.

Contrary to the usual discretion displayed by a Minister of Justice, Simon Jolin-Barrette came out saying he was "deeply shocked by the decision." Minister Jolin-Barrette made the appointment of Justice Poliquin in September 2021.

The decision also led to a protest in front of the Montreal courthouse on Sunday, and an open letter signed by nearly 40 engineers, published on Tuesday, aimed at denouncing the fact that the profession of the assailant could have been used to mitigate his sentence.

The engineer, who lost his job following the media coverage of his case, had also admitted during his trial that he had committed another act of sexual assault in 2015 that had not been prosecuted. Another woman has just filed a complaint against him for sexual touching that allegedly occurred just recently during a trip to Cuba.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 15, 2022.