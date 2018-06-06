

The Canadian Press





A Quebec court judge has ended an insider trading case against the former CEO of online gaming company Amaya and his co-accused.

Salvatore Mascia granted the defence's third motion to stay proceedings against David Baazov this afternoon after rejecting two prior efforts.

The decision was made in response to the defence's claim it was inadvertently given about 320,000 privileged documents it shouldn't have seen.

The prosecution wanted them back.

The documents were among tens of millions of pieces of information as part of the process involving one of the largest insider fraud cases in Canadian history.

Baazov and his associates were charged in 2016 by Quebec's securities regulator, l'Autorite des marches financiers, with insider-related counts.