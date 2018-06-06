Quebec judge tosses insider trading trial against former Amaya CEO
In this file photo, Amaya CEO David Baazov attends the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Monday, June 22, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 5:39PM EDT
A Quebec court judge has ended an insider trading case against the former CEO of online gaming company Amaya and his co-accused.
Salvatore Mascia granted the defence's third motion to stay proceedings against David Baazov this afternoon after rejecting two prior efforts.
The decision was made in response to the defence's claim it was inadvertently given about 320,000 privileged documents it shouldn't have seen.
The prosecution wanted them back.
The documents were among tens of millions of pieces of information as part of the process involving one of the largest insider fraud cases in Canadian history.
Baazov and his associates were charged in 2016 by Quebec's securities regulator, l'Autorite des marches financiers, with insider-related counts.
Latest Montreal News
- Bill 128: Quebec backs down on its pit bull ban
- Police searching for 14-year-old who may be in bad company
- BIXI counts 2017 as its most successful year yet
- Daycare employees in Laval, Montreal, fight for improved workplace conditions
- G7 Summit: Quebec health officials issue recommendations for tear gas