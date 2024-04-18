Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a "significant win" in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.

The Quebec Superior Court judgment temporarily suspends provisions of Bill 96 and the Charter of the French Language that require English school boards from communicating exclusively in French in writing with English groups, such as the Quebec English School Boards Association or the English Parents’ Committee Association of Quebec, according to a press release on Thursday.

EMSB Chair Joe Ortona said his board should be "proud" of the judgment.

"While we offer rich programming in French in our schools and are committed to ensuring our students have strong French language capabilities so that they can live and work in Québec, it is important to emphasize that we are an English-language school board and a key institution of the English-speaking community," he said in the release.

This is a developing story that will be updated.