MONTREAL -- Health care workers who refuse to be vaccinated would not have received a stay from the Superior Court if the government had not backed down on its own on mandatory vaccination of network personnel.

The substantive issue, however, of whether the decree requiring the vaccination is legal, is not settled.

Superior Court Judge Michel Yergeau rendered his judgment as expected on Monday morning on the request for a stay presented by a group of 137 health-care workers. In his 47-page decision, the judge ruled that the workers should have complied with the decree and either agreed to be vaccinated or to be suspended without pay while the case was being resolved on its merits.

The employees in question had not yet reached the point of challenging the legality of the decree: since it was to come into effect this Monday, they were simply asking the court to grant them a stay pending the outcome of the debate on the merits, a debate that is still scheduled for January, but which may not take place.

It is indeed possible that the Court will never decide on the substantive issue, namely whether the decree was legal or not. Michel Yergeau writes: "As for the trial on the merits, once the changes to the decree are known, it remains to be determined whether the issues raised by the plaintiffs still play a useful role requiring the court's attention.

At the outset, Justice Yergeau acknowledged that the decision to no longer impose mandatory vaccination is "a major change of direction." However, since the decree has still not been amended, the judge feels that he had to render judgment anyway. He added that he did so "out of respect for the work done by the parties".

On Oct. 13, the Legault government had postponed the deadline for mandatory vaccination, initially scheduled for Oct. 15, to Nov. 15. Then, on Nov. 3, Health Minister Christian Dubé gave up imposing it, considering that he had reached the maximum possible with 97 per cent of the health network's personnel vaccinated. Instead, he announced that all unvaccinated employees would have to undergo mandatory testing three times a week.

THERE IS NO RIGHT TO REFUSE TO BE VACCINATED: JUDGE

In his decision, the judge still ruled that a stay was not required.

He first emphasized that "in law, there is no such thing as a pure and simple right to refuse to be vaccinated, against which the government's attempts to prevent a threat to public health would break down."

Then, among the criteria required to obtain the requested stay, the judge recognizes those of urgency and appearance of right. On the other hand, he considered that the criterion of irreparable harm invoked by the plaintiffs, both for themselves and for the population, was not met.

On a personal level, he argues that "even if the sanction (suspension without pay) is severe, it is nevertheless a reparable prejudice to which the judgment on the merits can make a correction according to the lost remuneration insofar as the Decree is deemed invalid." In other words, the Court would have the power to compel the government to compensate for lost wages should it lose its case.

On the collective level, where the plaintiffs raised the spectre of service disruption in the event of their suspension, the judge replied that "nothing in the plaintiffs' evidence is sufficiently specific and detailed to establish with any confidence the likelihood of serious harm to the beneficiaries of the public health system and their right to receive the healthcare required by their condition.

In the end, Justice Yergeau considers that "the plaintiffs have been unable to demonstrate that the decree, whether one agrees or not with the value of the solution it advocates, was not taken on its face to protect the health of the population in a context of health emergency."

'IT IS FOR THE VOTERS TO DECIDE'

On the question of whether or not to agree, Justice Yergeau noted that the court should not interfere in a political decision: "The court can only intervene in the legality of acts taken by the government. To go beyond this reservation would lead the judge to substitute himself for the government or the administration, which is prohibited. The role of the judiciary, although crucial, is limited to ensuring that the law is in conformity with the Constitution and that the acts of the government and the administration are in conformity with the law and the rule of law. That is all."

The magistrate goes further, stating that "it may be that the executive branch and the administration have made a poor choice of means to protect public health in this period of health emergency. But it is not for the Court to substitute its opinion for that of the government. On these questions of expediency, it is for the voters to judge."

The 137 plaintiffs included 49 nurses, 19 technologists, 13 physicians (specialists and general practitioners), as well as pharmacists, respiratory therapists, ambulance attendants, social workers, psychologists, psychoeducators, administrative officers, medical secretaries and others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2021.