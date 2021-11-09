MONTREAL -- A Quebec judge has formally recognized the death of publisher Michel Brûlé, who died last May in Brazil while he was waiting to be sentenced on sexual assault charges.

Brazilian media reported in the spring that the 56-year-old had died during an apparent cycling collision in the southeastern city of Guarapari, Brazil, about 500 kilometres north of Rio de Janeiro.

Justice Sébastien Proulx of the Court of Quebec authorized a stay of proceedings in the case Tuesday morning after official documents were formally brought forward confirming Brûlé’s death.

The standard procedure after an accused dies while waiting sentencing is to submit an official evidence of death, said Patricia Johnson, a spokesperson for the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), in a statement to CTV News.

“This procedure is the same in every case when such situation occurs,” the spokesperson said. “In Mr. Brûlé’s case the delay can partly be explained by the fact that his death occurred abroad.”

In October 2020, Brûlé was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2014 when she was at his house to review a manuscript.