Quebec judge calls out 'shocking' state failure after man slays spouse in psychotic delirium

A gavel is seen ahead of a House of Commons committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A gavel is seen ahead of a House of Commons committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon