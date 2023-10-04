Quebec is not acting fast enough for Indigenous people: Ombudsperson
Quebec Ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd says François Legault's government has so far failed rather miserably in implementing the recommendations of the Viens Commission, which looked into relations between Indigenous people and certain public services between September 2016 and 2019.
The ombudsperson was mandated to follow up on the commission's 142 "calls to action" and released an initial report on Wednesday showing that only 11 calls have been fully implemented, while 34 have "satisfactory follow-up."
On the other hand, 96 recommendations have had "no satisfactory follow-up," and one is still being analyzed.
This represents a success rate of 31 per cent.
The sectors affected are police services, correctional services, justice, health and social services and youth protection services.
The report describes the failure rather diplomatically, stating that "the Quebec ombudsperson believes that progress has been modest considering the pressing nature of several issues raised as part of the Viens Commission, issues that have been recognized as alarming for decades."
SYSTEMIC DISCRIMINATION PERSISTS
"Systemic discrimination against First Nations and Inuit members persists, and it is imperative that both the State and society put an end to it," he continued.
Dowd recognizes that seeing results will take time and acknowledges that the pandemic may have delayed their implementation.
However, he is uncompromising when it comes to identifying the main causes of the lacklustre result.
First and foremost, he criticizes the lack of an overall implementation strategy, which led to a piecemeal approach in many cases.
He also criticizes the Legault government for constantly presenting action plans drawn up in advance without prior consultation with Indigenous people.
Despite all this, he highlights "the will and work of the various players on Indigenous issues" and salutes various "inspiring initiatives" that have led to "appreciable gains."
Dowd says he has observed "a tangible improvement in the recognition of Indigenous realities and a willingness to change things," but adds that "these efforts must be continued and multiplied, in light of the findings (of his) report."
-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2023.
