QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec government is investing $85 million in the province's schools to better adapt to the new reality of COVID-19.

Of this amount, $25 million will be used to train and hire employees to better supervise students during the pandemic. Schools could also use this money to hire staff for maintenance and disinfection.

Another $25 million will be devoted to improving distance education services.

In particular, Quebec wants schools to acquire subscription licenses for educational resources, and that teachers be better trained.

In addition, $20 million will be invested to improve ventilation in schools, a measure that the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ) deems necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The remaining $15 million will be injected into school transport, in particular, to buy new buses and hire new drivers.

In a news release published on Saturday morning, the Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge said that these investments are meant to meet demands from the community.

"The sums will more effectively support all preschool, primary and secondary students, and more particularly those who have fallen behind due to the pandemic," he said.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.