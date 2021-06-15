MONTREAL -- Quebec is investing nearly $100 million over five years to fight the sexual exploitation of minors.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault told reporters Tuesday $79.2 million will go toward adding 40 officers and experts to join an integrated unit to fight pimping.

Another $12.6 million will be used to create a 17-person squad that will fight the production and distribution of online child pornography.

The province will also spend $8.1 million to hire nine specialized prosecutors who will work exclusively on sex crimes cases.

The initiatives will be rolled out beginning in October.

Guilbault made the announcement joined by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and several police chiefs at Quebec provincial police headquarters in Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.