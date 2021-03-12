QUEBEC CITY -- The Government of Quebec announced Friday that annual recurring funding of $20 million will be granted this year to residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) to help them continue to improve the quality of meals served to residents.

Minister responsible for Seniors and Caregivers Marguerite Blais said that the initiative is part of the efforts to promote a diversity of dishes that correspond to the needs and preferences of users.

The objective is to ensure a common and fair menu offer for all CHSLDs.

The additional funding provides for more human resources, food improvement, the purchase of equipment and training of personnel.

Blais said that a minimum of 50 per cent of the amount granted to each establishment in the network must be invested in adding human resources in terms of planning, preparing or serving meals, assessment or intervention concerning the nutritional needs of residents as well as the development of recipes.

The other expenses relate to the purchase of food or equipment and the provision of training.

