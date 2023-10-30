Quebec introduces new measures to cut down on psychiatric hospitalizations
Being admitted to a psychiatric hospital can sometimes be a traumatic experience for people with mental health issues – and to that end, the Quebec government has announced new measures to prevent and avoid those stays.
Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant was at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute in Montreal on Monday to announce three new initiatives as part of the 2022-2026 interdepartmental mental health action plan.
The plan focuses on prevention and options for avoiding psychiatric hospitalization. The document notes that, for many patients, hospitalization is “a negative, stigmatizing experience which, if prolonged, will hinder their self-determination, autonomy and recovery process.”
Described as "promising," parallel paths are being proposed to prevent or reduce the length of hospitalizations.
"The more we can follow them in their living environment, the better," said Carmant. “That's the shift our government wants to make.”
There are three measures presented in the plan:
RAPID RESPONSE TEAMS
Specialized rapid response teams and community mental health relays will welcome and accompany patients experiencing a crisis episode after they are discharged from the emergency department.
“What we really want is for mental health care in emergency departments to be specific to mental health," explained Carmant. “With a specific intake, an assessment that's not necessarily done by the emergency physician, but by a dedicated team — and with follow-up in the community — we'll ensure better fluidity and avoid service breakdowns.”
Carmant would like to see this approach implemented throughout Quebec within 18 months.
INTERVENTION UNITS
The second proposal involves "brief psychiatric intervention units." This involves taking in patients for very short stays during a crisis episode. More specifically, the Douglas Institute has 12 beds reserved for patient care for 48 to 72 hours “in order to resolve the crisis and facilitate a return home.”
Echoing the minister's comments, Dr. Amine Saadi, director of mental health and addictions programs at CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, spoke of a philosophy of intervention in the patient's environment.
“The sooner they return to their natural social environment, the better for their recovery process," he reiterated.
“On the other hand, it certainly puts less pressure on our emergency departments, on our care units, and we can also have early discharges to home hospitalization," said Saadi.
INTENSIVE HOME TREATMENT
That’s exactly what the third measure proposes — to offer “brief intensive home treatment" with the help of the patient's own support system. This ensures that patients receive all the same services, but in their own homes.
Since last month, the Douglas Institute has been offering all these options to patients when their condition allows it. For the moment, the focus is on people with mood disorders, anxiety disorders and psychotic disorders.
In addition to CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, of which the institute is a part, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is the only other region to offer all these services.
Five other regions have begun to roll out the three measures at their own pace. They are CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, CIUSSS de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec, CISSS de Laval and CISSS de l'Outaouais.
--
- The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2023. The Canadian Press health content is funded through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Federal Court dismisses applications against Trudeau's 2020 firearms ban
The Federal Court today dismissed a legal challenge to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's May 2020 regulations banning some 1,500 styles of firearms.
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in Egypt
An Egyptian refugee claimant in Montreal says the Canadian government is deporting him to face a death sentence at the hands of the Egyptian legal system.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Toronto
-
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
-
Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police
A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.
-
15-year-old arrested, 3 suspects outstanding after armed robbery in Hamilton
Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old as they continue to search for three outstanding suspects in connection with a robbery involving a firearm.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
-
N.S. high school employee charged for allegedly using ladder to watch girl in bathroom stall
The RCMP says a 52-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly used a ladder to watch a girl use the bathroom at a school in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
London
-
London police investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying potential suspects after two separate shooting incidents were reported in the east and west ends of the city over the weekend.
-
Sentence handed down to Jason Nassr in London courtroom
Nassr is convicted on two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.
-
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Suspect had handgun and $46K in cocaine, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old suspect from Etobicoke has been charged with drug and weapons offences following a weekend incident in Blind River, Ont.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.
Calgary
-
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
-
Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks
The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Brantford
An alert has been issued for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent Brantford, Courtland and Simcoe.
-
Brantford police seeking witnesses of deadly collision
Brantford Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a collision that occurred at around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of West Street and Burnley Avenue.
-
Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia
Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.
Vancouver
-
Condition of woman who was critically injured by Tesla crashing into restaurant has 'greatly improved': Richmond RCMP
Impairment has been ruled out in a case where a new driver in a Tesla crashed through the window of a Richmond restaurant, critically injuring a woman inside.
-
Impaired driving suspect fled scene, left injured woman behind in Aldergrove: RCMP
An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a community policing office in the Fraser Valley and fled the scene, leaving an injured woman in the vehicle, according to authorities.
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
Edmonton
-
Crash south of Edmonton leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving farm equipment on the weekend.
-
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Windsor
-
Stolen truck used to smash into drive-up ATM machine, police say
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen truck to crash through a drive-up ATM machine.
-
Windsor welcomes family fleeing Israel-Hamas fight
Amid escalating tensions between their home country of Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip, Dan and Viktorya Robenko made the decision to flee the Middle East all together with their two young children. The safe place the Robenkos chose is Windsor and they arrived in the city Sunday with help from the local Jewish Federation.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis
Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier vows to stop collecting carbon tax on natural gas if feds don't offer exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas – after the federal government said it will pause the tax on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to new homes
Saskatchewan residents who build a new home could receive up to $35,000 from the province for a secondary rental suite, in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
-
Sask. demonstration calls for release of Hamas hostages
Israeli Canadians came together in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday to call for the release of Hamas hostages and an end to anti-Semitic attacks.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau, Que. teen accused of stealing running car with sleeping child inside
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.
-
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
-
$160,000 of fentanyl, meth, knife and cash found in Brockville, Ont. traffic stop
Three individuals have been arrested after being found with over $160,000 worth of drugs, cash and a knife in a car during a traffic stop.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
Sask. premier vows to stop collecting carbon tax on natural gas if feds don't offer exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas – after the federal government said it will pause the tax on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to new homes
Saskatchewan residents who build a new home could receive up to $35,000 from the province for a secondary rental suite, in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.