MONTREAL -- Thanks to a helping hand from Quebec, a program developed to help children testify in court is being rolled out across Quebec.

The Outaouais Crime Victims Assistance Centre (CAVAC) developed the Child Witnesses and Other Vulnerable Persons program.

In a news conference on Wednesday in Montreal, Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette announced that $2.1 million will be granted annually to this program, in order to extend it to all the regions of Quebec.

Executive director of the CAVAC de l'Outaouais Kathleen Dufour explained that the program made it possible to offer five to seven meetings with children or adolescents who will have to testify in court, for a total of 25 to 30 hours.

She insisted on the fact that it was not a question of directing the testimony of the children, but rather of explaining to them how a court of justice functions, each person's role, and other aspects in order to reduce the stress the child will have to live through.

Moreover, the facts of a future case are not discussed with the child, she stressed.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.