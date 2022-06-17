Quebec injects $141 million into action plan for well-being of First Nations, Inuit communities

Quebec has cut in half the number of measures in its five-year action plan to improve First Nations and Inuit communities in order to focus its efforts on priority needs.

Quebec's minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, presented a $141-million plan on Friday in Montreal, including 52 measures in six areas aimed at improving the social and cultural well-being of Indigenous people.

The projects, which are considered priorities, are aimed at preserving and promoting Indigenous culture and languages, as well as protecting and supporting Indigenous women and children.

The other projects deal with the socio-economic conditions and health of First Nations members, and their relationship with justice and public safety.

The president of Quebec Native Women, Marjolaine Étienne, as well as the Grand Chief of the Abenaki community of Odanak, Richard O'Bomsawin, who were present for the announcement, say they were pleased with the climate of openness and discussion demonstrated by Quebec in the development of the action plan.

Both promised to follow up on the government's lead, with O'Bomsawin arguing that "money is good, but it doesn't solve problems" and that the next five years would determine whether Quebec's good intentions would translate into concrete improvements on the ground.

Minister Lafrenière also committed to finding a way forward with First Nations regarding the application of Bill 96, which includes obligations to learn French and no measures to secure Indigenous culture and languages, both of which have raised the ire of the communities.

Lafrenière pointed out that there are still two years to go before the law comes into force and said he wanted a solution that would be the result of discussions with Indigenous leaders.

The minister also had to defend himself from making this presentation in an electoral spirit, pointing out that the previous five-year plan expired in 2022 and that it was necessary to present a new one.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2022.